UCLA gymnasts Kyla Ross and Madison Kocian say they were abused by Larry Nassar

Olympic gold-medal winning gymnasts Kyla Ross and Madison Kocian say they are among the sexual abuse victims of disgraced former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.
Both gymnasts, who now compete collegiately at UCLA, have filed civil lawsuits against Michigan State University, which employed Nassar for decades, and plan to do so against the U.S. Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics.
Nassar is serving an effective life sentence after being convicted of federal child pornography and state sexual abuse charges.
Ross, who won gold as part of the “Fierce Five” at the 2012 Olympics, told the Associated Press the abuse began when she was 13 and continued throughout her career.
“Everyone copes in their own way,” Ross said.
“It doesn't matter how old you are and what happens to you. I've come to the point in my life this is something I want to share my story and move on.”
Ross and Kocian, a member of the “Final Five” who stormed to gold at the 2016 Olympics, said they were in denial for a long time but opted to come forward after watching nearly 200 women read victim impact statements to Nassar in January.
The group included Jordyn Wieber, who competed alongside Ross at the 2012 London Games and now serves as an assistant coach with the Bruins. Until she stood in front of Nassar, Wieber had never spoken publicly about her abuse. Ross and Kocian both leaned on her before deciding to join the army of survivors.
“Just seeing the process through her view had helped me find my voice and be confident in myself and realize I was a victim,” Ross said. “But we don't want to be viewed as victims. This is something we have to grow through. Now we're just trying to find our voice and help.”
All five members of the 2012 Olympic team — Ross, Wieber, Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas and McKayla Maroney — have said they were abused by Nassar. Kocian is the fourth member of the 2016 Olympic team to come forward, joining Raisman, Douglas and Simone Biles.
They place part of the blame for their abuse on what they described as a toxic culture around the USA Gymnastics elite program that allowed Nassar's treatment to run unchecked.
Ross described getting a “pit” in her stomach every time she visited the Karolyi Ranch near Houston that served as the longtime training home for the senior national team. Kocian felt she and her teammates were “voiceless” thanks in part to the tone set by former national team coordinator Martha Karolyi. Karolyi retired in 2016.
“You live under a fear of not being able to speak up because this was our only avenue to accomplish our dreams and make the Olympic team,” Kocian said.
Both women, now 21, stepped away from elite competition following the 2016 Olympics. While there has been significant change within USA Gymnastics over the last two years, including a new president and board of directors, they'd like to see more.
“There are still people at the top that I feel have overseen this issue for a long time, and I think that needs to be changed as well as the whole culture around everything,” Kocian said. “I don't think enough has been changed from the coaching standpoint. There are still coaches under that abusive style of coaching — whether it's verbal abuse — that's what enables all of this.”
USA Gymnastics said in a statement that it is “heartbroken” that Ross and Kocian are among Nassar's victims, adding that “their powerful voices and stories will continue to be a basis for our future decisions.”