Time running out for U.S. women's hockey players to end boycott of world championships

With the clock ticking down, the country’s top women players said they remain hopeful that a last-minute USA Hockey board meeting will resolve the issues surrounding their boycott of the upcoming world championships.

The athletes said they will be watching closely for news that recent East Coast talks with the national organization will pay off.

“We are hopeful that at [Monday’s] meeting of USA Hockey's board of directors, the members will agree to the terms that those at the negotiating table in Philadelphia saw as a reasonable path forward,” the players said in a joint statement.

USA Hockey and its female players have been at odds for more than a year over issues that include compensation, funding for staffing and junior development.

The athletes have complained about inequitable treatment, contending they receive less support than the men’s program.

USA Hockey insists that it has devoted ample resources to make the women’s program successful.

The women have won a string of world championships and have won medals in every Winter Games since their sport was added to the Olympic program in 1998.

The 2017 world championships are scheduled to begin in Plymouth, Mich., later this week with a field that includes teams from Canada, Finland, Germany, Russia and Sweden.

Veteran U.S. players such as Meghan Duggan, Hilary Knight and Amanda Kessel announced the planned boycott earlier this month. National officials have said they will seek to field an alternate team if the situation is not resolved.

Several college and pro players told the Associated Press they were contacted by USA Hockey but declined to participate.

