USOC chairman steps down amid turmoil

U.S. Olympic Committee Chairman Larry Probst, credited with helping to revive the national sports organization, will step down from his post at the end of the year.
Though Probst’s announcement on Monday was something of a surprise, it comes in the shadow of numerous sexual assault scandals that have rocked Olympic sport throughout the U.S.
Susanne Lyons, a board member, will begin a four-year term as chairwoman on Jan. 1. That gives the USOC women in two prominent roles, as Sarah Hirshland took over the chief executive spot earlier this year
“It’s now time for a new generation of leaders to confront the challenges facing the organization and I have the utmost confidence in Susanne’s and Sarah’s ability to do just that,” Probst said in a statement.
The USOC is facing intense scrutiny — and lawsuits — regarding the Larry Nassar scandal, which saw hundreds of young athletes come forward to say the former sports doctor abused them under the guise of medical treatment.
Nassar is expected to spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of sexual assault and child pornography charges.
Swimming and taekwondo have been hit with additional scandals involving coaches in their sports.