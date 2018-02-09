Advertisement

In Pictures: Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games opening ceremony

Helene Elliott
By
Feb 09, 2018 | 7:50 AM
| pyeongchang, south korea
Fireworks go off at the start of the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang. South Korea. (Brendan Smialowski / AFP/Getty Images)

The Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, the first Games held in South Korea in 30 years, officially opened on Friday with fireworks, song and symbolism featured amid celebrations of light, peace, and harmony.

With nods to the country’s landmarks and ancient culture, as well as its potential to lead the world in future technological innovations, the opening ceremony at Olympic Stadium featured athletes from 91 countries, including a delegation from North Korea that marched in with athletes from South Korea. The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach were among the powerful political and sports figures who attended the extravaganza on a chilly night.

(David J. Phillip / Associated Press)

North Korea's Jong Su Hyon, left, and South Korea's Park Jong-ah carry the torch during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

(Franck Fife / AFP/Getty Images)

South Korean figure skater Kim Yu-na lights the Olympic flame during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Games.

(Loic Venance / AFP/Getty Images)

Performers beat drums in formation during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics.

(Javier Soriano / AFP/Getty Images)

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics.

(Quinn Rooney / Getty Images)

Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

(Kirili Kudryavtsev / AFP/Getty Images)

Athletes from the Unified Korea delegation parade during the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

(Harry How / Getty Images)

Flag bearer Erin Hamlin leads the U.S. team during the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Games.

(David J. Phillip / Associated Press)

A young performer participates in the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics.

(Brendan Smialowski / AFP/Getty Images)

Fireworks go off outside the stadium during the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

