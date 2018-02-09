In Pictures: Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games opening ceremony

The Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, the first Games held in South Korea in 30 years, officially opened on Friday with fireworks, song and symbolism featured amid celebrations of light, peace, and harmony.
With nods to the country’s landmarks and ancient culture, as well as its potential to lead the world in future technological innovations, the opening ceremony at Olympic Stadium featured athletes from 91 countries, including a delegation from North Korea that marched in with athletes from South Korea. The sister of North Korean leader
North Korea's Jong Su Hyon, left, and South Korea's Park Jong-ah carry the torch during the opening ceremony of the
South Korean figure skater Kim Yu-na lights the Olympic flame during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Games.
Performers beat drums in formation during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics.
Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics.
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Athletes from the Unified Korea delegation parade during the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Flag bearer Erin Hamlin leads the U.S. team during the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Games.
A young performer participates in the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics.
Fireworks go off outside the stadium during the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.