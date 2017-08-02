Rams defensive lineman Dominique Easley expected to miss season because of knee injury

Rams defensive lineman Dominique Easley, who was carted from the field on Tuesday, suffered a torn anterior cruciate, a person with knowledge of the situation said Wednesday.

Easley is expected to miss the season after suffering his third major knee injury.

Easley, 25, suffered torn ligaments in both knees while playing in college at Florida. He also suffered a knee injury during his rookie season with the New England Patriots, who selected him in the first round of the 2014 draft.

The loss of Easley comes as the Rams try to cope with the absence of star defensive lineman Aaron Donald, who has not reported to training camp because of a contract dispute.

Easley was listed as a projected starter in the team’s training camp media release. Like Donald, Easley has played defensive tackle but is listed as an end in Wade Phillips’ hybrid 3-4 scheme.

Ethan Westbrooks, Mike Purcell, Matt Longacre and rookie Tanzel Smart are among other defensive linemen on the roster that could get increased opportunities.

Rams coach Sean McVay is expected to address Easley’s situation after practice on Wednesday.

