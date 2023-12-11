Rams takeaways: Big plays were nemesis in loss to Ravens

Former Ram Odell Beckham Jr. made four catches for the Baltimore Ravens, this one against Rams safety Russ Yeast (2). (Terrance Williams / Associated Press)

In 2021, star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. joined the Rams near the trade deadline and helped them win a Super Bowl title. The Ravens signed him before this season as an enticement to quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was negotiating a new contract.

On Sunday, Beckham caught four passes for 97 yards, including a 46-yard touchdown.

Earlier in the game, the Rams gave up a 56-yard touchdown pass to tight end Isaiah Likely.

“It was a fast motion play for me, and I didn’t really see anyone coming in motion with me,” Likely said. “So, I raised my hand, and I was like, ‘Throw it to me. Throw it to me.’ [Jackson] saw me and I said, ‘I’ve got to score on this one.’ ”