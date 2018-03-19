Rams agree to terms with defensive lineman Dominique Easley on one-year contract

Before he suffered a season-ending knee injury during training camp last year, Dominique Easley was on track to play a pivotal rotational role for the Rams' defensive line.
Perhaps he will do so this season.
The Rams on Monday announced they had agreed to terms with Easley on a one-year contract.
Terms were not disclosed.
Easley, 26, was a first-round draft pick by the New England Patriots in 2014. He signed with the Rams before the 2016 season for $600,000, and played well as a backup, recording 3 ½ sacks.
Easley signed a one-year contract for about $1.8 million before the 2017 season and was looking forward to playing in Wade Phillips' 3-4 scheme. But he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament on a non-contact play during the Rams' first full-pads workout at UC Irvine.
It was the third major knee injury of Easley's college and pro career.
The return of Easley would add depth to a defensive line that features Aaron Donald and Michael Brockers among others.
Free agent Ndamukong Suh is expected to meet with the Rams this week.