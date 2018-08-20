Rams agree to terms with offensive lineman Rob Havenstein on four-year contract extension

The Rams on Monday continued to lock in key pieces of their offense, agreeing to terms with right tackle Rob Havenstein on a four-year contract extension, the team announced.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Havenstein, a second-round draft pick from Wisconsin in 2015, has a salary-cap number of $1.26 million this season, the last year of his rookie contract.
“We’re excited to extend Rob with the Rams for another four seasons,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “He’s been a reliable member of our offensive line and maintaining consistency among that unit is important as we continue to grow offensively.”
The 6-foot-8, 330-pound Havenstein is the third player on offense to receive an extension in the last few weeks.
On July 18, the Rams signed receiver Brandin Cooks a five-year, $80-million extension that includes about $50.5 million in guarantees. A week later, running back Todd Gurley signed a four-year, $60-million extension that includes $45 million in guarantees.
Starting offensive linemen Rodger Saffold and Jamon Brown also are in the final year of their contracts.
The Rams play the Houston Texans in a preseason game Saturday at the Coliseum. They open the regular season on Sept. 10 against the Oakland Raiders in Oakland.