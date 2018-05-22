Rams rookie John Kelly receives diversion sentence in Tennessee for marijuana charge

Rams rookie running back John Kelly pleaded guilty and received judicial diversion to settle a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge in Tennessee, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported.
Kelly, who played at Tennessee, was a sixth-round pick in last month’s draft. The Rams said Kelly was excused from Monday’s and Tuesday’s practices but had no further comment.
The Rams are scheduled to hold their third organized-team workout Thursday.
Kelly, 21, and a Volunteers teammate were arrested in October after a traffic stop, according to the newspaper report. Kelly must pay a $250 fine and court costs. If he fulfills the terms of his judicial diversion, the guilty plea will be expunged from his record.
Kelly is trying to earn a roster spot in a running back group that includes Todd Gurley, the reigning NFL offensive player of the year, Malcolm Brown and second-year pro Justin Davis.