Rams continue to reshape roster, trading Ben Skowronek to Texans

Rams wide receiver Ben Skowronek runs on to the field before a game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on September 17.

The Rams, preparing to build on last season’s unexpected run to the playoffs, continued to reshape their roster on Thursday by trading receiver and special teams leader Ben Skowronek to the Houston Texans, a person with knowledge of the deal not authorized to speak publicly said.

The person requested anonymity because the trade, which will also include the Rams sending a 2026 seventh-round pick to the Texans for a 2026 sixth-round pick, had not been announced.

Skowronek, a seventh-round draft pick in 2021, was a key special teams player, rotational receiver and occasional fullback for Rams teams that won the Super Bowl to end the 2021 season and made the playoffs last season.

The Rams receiving corps now includes star veteran Cooper Kupp, second-year pro Puka Nacua, veteran Demarcus Robinson, Tutu Atwell — a former second-round pick entering the final year of his rookie contract — and rookie Jordan Whittington.

Skowronek, due to earn about $1 million this season, according to Overthecap.com, enjoyed his most productive season as a receiver in 2022, when he caught 39 passes for 376 yards.

Last season, Skowronek played through several injuries but caught only eight passes for 66 yards and a touchdown.