Giants linebacker Devon Kennard looking forward to playing Rams and former USC teammates

It took a while for Devon Kennard to acclimate to the East Coast.

He was raised in Arizona and played college football at USC.

“I was West Coast through and through,” he said.

So when the New York Giants selected the linebacker in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL draft, Kennard began a new adventure.

“The thickest jacket I owned was a normal USC hoodie,” Kennard said in a phone interview. “I had no idea what a peacoat or anything like that was about.

”I had to go shopping when it got cold.”

Kennard is looking forward to seeing some familiar faces on Sunday when the Rams play the Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Former USC receiver Robert Woods, running back Justin Davis and cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman are on the Rams roster.

“I hope I get a hit on Woody, a good clean hit,” Kennard said, chuckling. “I’ll be talking a little mess if I do. “

Said Woods: “I see him on film and know where he’s at. I’m sure we’ll end up in the same spot a few times.”

The 6-foot-3, 251-pound Kennard plays strongside linebacker for a Giants team that is 1-6. He has 21 tackles and a sack.

“You want your son to grow up like him, he’s that much of a hard worker and has leadership potential,” Giants coach Ben McAdoo said, adding, “The harder things get, the better he gets.”

Kennard, 26, faced Rams quarterback Jared Goff in college only once, when Goff was a freshman starter at California in 2013.

The Trojans routed the Golden Bears, 62-28.

“We weren’t all that impressed with their team overall but we knew [Goff] was good,” Kennard said. “Now it’s a completely different situation.

“He’s a well-developed player at this point and they have a good team around him.”