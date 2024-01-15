Aging stars and free-agent conundrums: Five issues the Rams must fix this offseason

It did not take long for the next phase of the Sean McVay era to begin.

On Monday, a day after the Rams’ season ended with a wild-card playoff defeat to the Detroit Lions, USC announced that Rams defensive line coach Eric Henderson had been hired as the Trojans co-defensive coordinator.

Replacing Henderson and other staff members who could parlay their time with the Rams into new opportunities is only one of the issues the Rams face as they prepare for the 2024 season.

McVay is scheduled to speak with reporters Tuesday.

The Rams will play home games against the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders.

They play road games against the Cardinals, 49ers, Seahawks, Lions, Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots and New York Jets.

Here is a look at five pending issues the team must address in the offseason: