Rams to play Ravens, Raiders, Texans and Saints during preseason

The Rams will play preseason games against the Baltimore Ravens, Oakland Raiders, Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints, the NFL announced Wednesday.
The Rams, under second-year coach Sean McVay, are coming off an 11-5 season and NFC West championship in 2017.
The Raiders, who are in the AFC West, and the Saints, of the NFC South, will also play the Rams during the regular season. The NFL is expected to release the regular-season schedule next week.
The Rams open the preseason on Thursday, Aug. 9, at Baltimore.
They play the Raiders at the Coliseum on either Aug. 16, 17 or 18, and also play host to the Texans on either Aug. 23, 24 or 25.
They conclude the preseason at New Orleans on Thursday, Aug. 30.
The NFL is expected to announce days and kickoff times for preseason games next month.
The Rams begin voluntary offseason workouts on Monday in Thousand Oaks.