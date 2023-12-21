Rams-Saints matchups: How to watch, start time and prediction

The Rams’ Kyren Williams (23) surpassed 100 yards rushing against the Washington Commanders in Week 15. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

The Rams offense has been rolling behind quarterback Matthew Stafford and running back Kyren Williams. In the last four games, Stafford has passed for 12 touchdowns, with one interception. Last Sunday, he passed for two touchdowns in a 28-20 victory over the Washington Commanders. Stafford is benefiting from solid play by Williams and the offensive line. Williams rushed for 152 yards in 27 carries against the Commanders, eclipsing 100 yards rushing for the second consecutive game and for the fifth time this season in 10 games played. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp is performing like the Kupp of old. He caught eight passes in each of the last two games, and has scored a touchdown in each of the last three. Receiver Tutu Atwell returns after sitting out against the Commanders because of a concussion, but veteran Demarcus Robinson still could start after catching touchdown passes in each of the last three games. Starting right tackle Rob Havenstein returns after sitting out most of the last two games because of a hamstring injury. Linebacker Demario Davis leads a Saints defense that also features end Carl Granderson, who has seven sacks, and veteran end Cameron Jordan. Cornerback Paulson Adebo has four interceptions, safety Tyrann Mathieu three. Cornerback Marshon Lattimore remains on injured reserve.