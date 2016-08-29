Rams make 14 cuts before the deadline for getting to a 75-man roster

The Rams cut 14 players Monday to reduce their roster ahead of Tuesday’s 75-man roster deadline.

L.A. has until 1 p.m. Tuesday to finalize its 75-man roster ahead of its last exhibition game, against the Vikings in Minnesota on Thursday.

The next cut comes Saturday, when teams will have until 1 p.m. to further reduce their rosters to 53 players.

Linebacker-defensive end Quinton Coples’ contract was terminated, and the following players also were released.

Pos. | Player | (School if rookie)

K Taylor Bertolet (Texas A&M)

TE Benson Browne (North Carolina State)

DB Mike Caputo (Wisconsin)

DT Zach Colvin (Bowling Green)

C Brian Folkerts

LB Darreon Herring (Vanderbilt)

LB-DE Quinton Coples

WR Marquez North (Tennessee)

LS Jeff Overbaugh (San Diego State)

WR David Richards (Arizona)

TE Jake Stoneburner

OL Jordan Swindle (Kentucky)

QB Dylan Thompson

FB Zach Laskey

