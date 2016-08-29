Rams make 14 cuts before the deadline for getting to a 75-man roster

The Rams cut 14 players Monday to reduce their roster ahead of Tuesday’s 75-man roster deadline.
L.A. has until 1 p.m. Tuesday to finalize its 75-man roster ahead of its last exhibition game, against the Vikings in Minnesota on Thursday.
The next cut comes Saturday, when teams will have until 1 p.m. to further reduce their rosters to 53 players.
Linebacker-defensive end Quinton Coples’ contract was terminated, and the following players also were released.
Pos. | Player | (School if rookie)
K Taylor Bertolet (Texas A&M)
TE Benson Browne (North Carolina State)
DB Mike Caputo (Wisconsin)
DT Zach Colvin (Bowling Green)
C Brian Folkerts
LB Darreon Herring (Vanderbilt)
LB-DE Quinton Coples
WR Marquez North (Tennessee)
LS Jeff Overbaugh (San Diego State)
WR David Richards (Arizona)
TE Jake Stoneburner
OL Jordan Swindle (Kentucky)
QB Dylan Thompson
FB Zach Laskey
