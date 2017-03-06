Retired NFL running back Arian Foster really thinks he can beat a wolf in a fight

Former NFL running back Arian Foster spent several hours on Sunday trying to convince other folks on Twitter that he could defeat a wolf in a one-on-one fight.

Apparently Foster has plenty of time on his hands to think about such things after retiring from the league midway through his eighth season in October.

The four-time Pro Bowler also has something else on his hands that he thinks would give him the edge in this hypothetical battle: thumbs. Foster said that, plus his advantage in weight and intellect, would help him defeat a wild wolf.

It all started when Foster tweeted that he was too scared to go camping because of “wildlife” (his quotation marks). But, he immediately added, “i honestly think i can get a wolf 1 on 1 tho.”

That’s when the debate started, with most folks siding with the wolf.

Although it remains to be seen who would win a fight between Foster and a wolf, it’s pretty clear that Foster is certain he’s won the argument.

“Y'all will never kill a wolf with this kind of attitude he's already defeated you off of reputation. not me,” he tweeted.

The entire discussion is long and contains profanities, so for the full debate in all its glory you can visit Foster’s Twitter timeline.

Caption Dodgers FanFest: Take me out to the ball game Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Caption Dodgers FanFest: Take me out to the ball game Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Caption Tom Brady leads Patriots to epic Super Bowl comeback victory After a first half in which he played like that impostor in a Tom Brady mask, the New England Patriots quarterback put on a Super Bowl performance for the ages Sunday, leading his team back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, 34-28. After a first half in which he played like that impostor in a Tom Brady mask, the New England Patriots quarterback put on a Super Bowl performance for the ages Sunday, leading his team back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, 34-28. Caption Chargers owners discuss move to Los Angeles Chargers owners Dean and John Spanos talk about the team as it prepares to relocate to L.A. Chargers owners Dean and John Spanos talk about the team as it prepares to relocate to L.A. Caption Sean McVay is introduced as the Rams coach New Rams Coach Sean McVay talks about his vision for the team. New Rams Coach Sean McVay talks about his vision for the team. Caption Breaking down the Chargers move to L.A. Lindsey Thiry and Nathan Fenno discuss the Chargers' announcement they are moving to Los Angeles. Lindsey Thiry and Nathan Fenno discuss the Chargers' announcement they are moving to Los Angeles.

charles.schilken@latimes.com

Twitter: @chewkiii