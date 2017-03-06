Retired NFL running back Arian Foster really thinks he can beat a wolf in a fight

Former NFL running back Arian Foster spent several hours on Sunday trying to convince other folks on Twitter that he could defeat a wolf in a one-on-one fight.
Apparently Foster has plenty of time on his hands to think about such things after retiring from the league midway through his eighth season in October.
The four-time Pro Bowler also has something else on his hands that he thinks would give him the edge in this hypothetical battle: thumbs. Foster said that, plus his advantage in weight and intellect, would help him defeat a wild wolf.
It all started when Foster tweeted that he was too scared to go camping because of “wildlife” (his quotation marks). But, he immediately added, “i honestly think i can get a wolf 1 on 1 tho.”
That’s when the debate started, with most folks siding with the wolf.
Although it remains to be seen who would win a fight between Foster and a wolf, it’s pretty clear that Foster is certain he’s won the argument.
“Y'all will never kill a wolf with this kind of attitude he's already defeated you off of reputation. not me,” he tweeted.
The entire discussion is long and contains profanities, so for the full debate in all its glory you can visit Foster’s Twitter timeline.
Twitter: @chewkiii