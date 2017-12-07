Headache medicine Excedrin will help sponsor parade if Browns have 'perfect' 0-16 season

Long-suffering fans of the Cleveland Browns deserve to have a little bit of fun, even if it comes at the expense of their beloved team.

Browns fan Chris McNeil is organizing the Browns Perfect Season Parade to, uh, honor the team if it finishes the season 0-16. He has raised more than $10,000 on GoFundMe toward the cause, with a sizable chunk ($7,683) coming from Excedrin, the headache medicine company.

“All sports fans have felt a team, game or even single play-induced headache at some point,” Excedrin senior brand manager Scott Yacovino said in a statement. “This season has been especially painful for Cleveland football fans. We want them to know we understand their pain and we’re here to help.”

The 2008 Detroit Lions are the only team in NFL history to finish 0-16. The Browns flirted with that mark a year ago but notched their only win of the season against the Chargers in Week 15. Cleveland is 0-12 this season, with a game against the 3-9 Chicago Bears in the penultimate game on Dec. 24.

“I urge you to come out on January 6th to show your support for our owner, Jimmy Haslam, and his entire front office for the product they put on the field every Sunday (not Monday night, of course, because we aren’t good enough to get that slot),” McNeil, who is said to be well-known on Twitter as @Reflog_18, wrote on his GoFundMe page.

“We will parade around First Energy Stadium and culminate with a post-party at a soon to be determined location. Anyway we need security, restrooms, & medical folks on hand to pull this thing off. If you are interested- please donate.”

He added that if the Browns unexpectedly win a game this season, all contributions, minus GoFundMe’s cut, would be donated to the Cleveland Food Bank.

