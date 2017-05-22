College basketball: Arizona guard Rawle Alkins will not enter NBA draft

Arizona guard Rawle Alkins has withdrawn his name from the NBA draft and will return to the Wildcats for his sophomore season.

Alkins declared for the draft last month but did not sign with an agent, leaving the door open for a return to Tucson.

The 6-foot-5 guard participated in the NBA draft combine and had private workouts with Brooklyn and Toronto, but pulled out of a scheduled workout with Utah over the weekend.

Alkins averaged 10.9 points and 4.9 rebounds in 37 games with Arizona as a freshman last season, including 36 starts.

He is the second Wildcats player to return after considering the NBA, joining guard Allonzo Trier.

Seton Hall center Angel Delgado has withdrawn from the NBA draft and will return for his senior season. Delgado announced the news in a statement released by the Big East Conference school Monday. Delgado led the nation in rebounding (13.1) and was second in double-doubles with (27). He averaged 15.2 points as the Pirates (21-12) made the NCAA tournament for the second straight year. …

Texas guard Andrew Jones has withdrawn from the upcoming NBA draft and will return for his sophomore season. Jones has entered the draft but didn't hire an agent, which left him eligible to return to play in college. He participated in the NBA draft combine and attended some team workouts. … Former Howard guard James Daniel, the nation's top Division I scorer in 2015-16, is heading to Tennessee as a graduate transfer. Daniel tweeted Tennessee's logo with the message#vol4life on Monday and told ESPN that he has chosen the Volunteers. As a graduate transfer, Daniel would be eligible to play for Tennessee this season.