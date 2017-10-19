College football TV viewers' guide

Need some help deciding which college football games to watch? Look no further. Each Friday, Times contributor Chuck Schilken handicaps what’s worth watching, and skipping, on the weekend’s menu of games:

FRIDAY

3 p.m.: Western Kentucky at Old Dominion, CBS Sports Network (CBSSN). 4 p.m.: Marshall at Middle Tennessee, ESPN2. 4:30 p.m.: Princeton at Harvard, NBC Sports Network (NBCSN). 6:30 p.m.: Air Force at Nevada, CBSSN. 7:15 p.m.: Colorado State at New Mexico, ESPN2.

SATURDAY MORNING

No. 10 Oklahoma State (5-1) at Texas (3-3), 9 a.m., Channel 7

Texas takes on one of the nation’s top offenses for the second week in a row. After holding Oklahoma to a season-low 29 points last week, the Longhorns face an Oklahoma State team that leads the country in total offense (averaging 610.7 yards per game) and is second in scoring (50.6 points per game).

Louisville (4-3) at Florida State (2-3), 9 a.m., ESPN

Louisville has lost two straight, but not because of Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson. He passed for 686 yards with three touchdowns and rushed for 253 yards with five touchdowns in the losses. Florida State could get to .500 for the first time this season.

Iowa State (4-2) at Texas Tech (4-2), 9 a.m., FS1

Quarterback Kyle Kempt is 2-0 as a starter for Iowa State. Two weeks ago, he passed for 343 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-31 upset over then-No. 3 Oklahoma. Texas Tech took a step backward with a loss to West Virginia last week, but quarterback Nic Shimonek passed for 323 yards and four touchdowns.

9 a.m.: Maryland at No. 5 Wisconsin, Channel 11; Tulsa at Connecticut, ESPNU; Iowa at Northwestern, ESPN2; Idaho at Missouri, SEC Network (SEC); Temple at Army, CBSSN. 9:15 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Duke, KDOC.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON

Syracuse (4-3) at No. 8 Miami (5-0), 12:30 p.m., ESPN

A week after knocking off then-No. 2 Clemson, can Syracuse pull another huge upset? Quarterback Eric Dungey passed for three touchdowns in that 27-24 win. Miami has needed last-second scores in its last two games to remain unbeaten, with receiver Darrell Langham playing a key role in both victories.

No. 20 Central Florida (5-0) at Navy (5-1), 12:30 p.m., CBSSN

The country’s top scoring offense (Central Florida, 50.6 points per game) takes on the nation’s top rushing offense (Navy, 397.5 yards per game). Navy and running back Zach Abbey look to bounce back from a three-point loss to Memphis last week. UCF seeks its first 6-0 start.

No. 9 Oklahoma (5-1) at Kansas State (3-3), 1 p.m., Channel 11

Kansas State, a former Top 25 team, could use an upset victory to help salvage the season. Oklahoma could use a solid win after being upset by Iowa State two weeks ago and blowing a 20-point lead before rallying to beat Texas last week.

No. 19 Michigan (5-1) at No. 2 Penn State (6-0), 4:30 p.m., Channel 7

Penn State hasn’t been tested outside of a 21-19 win over Iowa three weeks ago. This will be a clash of two of the country’s top defenses — Penn State gives up only 9.0 points a game, lowest in the Football Bowl Subdivision; Michigan surrenders an FBS-low 223.8 yards a game.

No. 11 USC (6-1) at No. 13 Notre Dame (5-1), 4:30 p.m., Channel 4

Each team suffered its sole loss in a close game against a ranked opponent; only one will emerge from this one with a realistic shot at the playoffs. USC’s Ronald Jones and Notre Dame’s Josh Adams had big games in this matchup last year and rank among the nation’s top 20 in rushing yards per game.

12:30 p.m.: Tennessee at No. 1 Alabama, Channel 2; North Carolina at No. 14 Virginia Tech, ESPN2; Indiana at No. 18 Michigan State, Channel 7; Arizona State at Utah, FS1. 1 p.m.: Kentucky at Mississippi State, SEC; Oregon at UCLA, Pac-12; Southern Methodist at Cincinnati, ESPNU. 4 p.m.: No. 16 South Florida at Tulane, ESPN2; Brigham Young at East Carolina, CBSSN. 4:15 p.m.: No. 24 Louisiana State at Mississippi, ESPN. 4:30 p.m.: No. 21 Auburn at Arkansas, SEC; Wake Forest at Georgia Tech, ESPNU.

SATURDAY EVENING

Arizona (4-2) at California (4-3), 5 p.m., Pac-12