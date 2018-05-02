Drake and Kendrick Perkins have more than one heated exchange during Cavaliers-Raptors game

Drake is just under 6 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds. Kendrick Perkins is 6-foot-10 and outweighs the entertainer by 100 pounds.
But that didn't stop the superstar rapper from nearly getting into a scuffle with the bigger, heavier basketball player Tuesday night following the Cleveland Cavaliers' 113-112 overtime win over the Toronto Raptors in the opening game of the teams' Eastern Conference semifinal series.
Drake often sits courtside for Raptors home games. He is the team's global ambassador. Perkins, a 14-year NBA veteran, played in only one game for the Cavs this season and wore a suit to Tuesday's game.
The beef between the two apparently started at halftime, when Drake overheard Perkins make a comment to Toronto's Serge Ibaka as they were leaving the floor.
"I was ... with Serge, my old teammate," Perkins said after the game. "I wasn't talking to [Drake]."
Perkins told ESPN what he said to Ibaka: "We about to win this game," when "Drake butted in talking … to me. So I said something back."
When asked about the exchange with Drake, Perkins replied, "He said something slick, so I said something back: 'Sit your ass down and watch the game.' "
Things got heated between the men after the game as well, with Drake eventually cursing and yelling toward the Cavaliers' locker room.
Later that night, Drake replied to an Instagram post on his exchanges with Perkins. "I just said I liked the hem on his capris," the rapper wrote.
