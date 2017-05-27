Golf roundup: Webb Simpson opens two-shot lead at the Colonial

Webb Simpson shot a three-under-par 67 on Saturday to break out of a crowd and take the third-round lead at the Colonial in Fort Worth, Texas.

Simpson is at nine-under 201, two strokes ahead of Danny Lee and Paul Casey after both of them made long birdie putts at the 18th hole. Stewart Cink and Kevin Kisner are three strokes off the lead.

After being among four players who shared the 36-hole lead, Simpson went ahead alone to stay after consecutive birdies to start his back nine. He made a six-foot birdie putt at the 387-yard 10th and a 12-footer at the 630-yard 11th before finishing with seven consecutive pars.

It is only the second time in 12 years at Colonial for the 54-hole leader to have more than a one-stroke advantage.

Defending champion Jordan Spieth shot a 68 with a caddie switch after making the turn, and was at four under.

Lee and Kisner were also tied for the second-round lead, along with Scott Piercy, who shot a 72 to fall five strokes back.

Singh has one-stroke lead over Langer

Vijay Singh used his power to take advantage of rain-softened Trump National, shooting a five-under 67 to move one shot ahead of Bernhard Langer in the third round of the Senior PGA Championship.

The 54-year-old Singh is 10 under par for the week on the par-five holes at President Donald Trump's 7,100-yard course on the shores of the Potomac River in Sterling, Va. He routinely outdrove the 59-year-old Langer by 30 yards and got up-and-down for birdie on the par-five 18th to maintain his one-shot advantage.

Langer stayed close to Singh despite an off day by his standards. After missing just three greens in regulation in the first two rounds, he missed seven greens on Saturday. He shot 70. His two-putt birdie on 18 was his only birdie on the back nine.

Feng has one-shot lead at LPGA tournament

Shanshan Feng shot a six-under 66 to take a one-stroke lead after three rounds of the LPGA Volvik Championship.

Feng is 15 under for the tournament after a bogey-free round. Lizette Salas (67) is in second place, one shot ahead of Suzann Pettersen (69). Second-round leader Sung Hyun Park (72) is tied for fourth with Jeong Eun Lee (68) at 12 under.

Feng, who is from China, has six career victories, the most recent at last year's TOTO Japan Classic. She's finished in the top 10 three times this season, including the past two events.

Feng birdied the last two holes Saturday at Travis Pointe Country Club in Ann Arbor, Mich. She took over sole possession of the lead when Salas bogeyed No. 18 moments later.

Dodt ahead by one shot at BMW event

Andrew Dodt of Australia will take a one-stroke lead into the final day of the BMW PGA Championship after shooting a four-under 68 in the third round at Virginia Water, England.

South Africa's Branden Grace is a shot behind Dodt, a two-time winner on the European Tour, after a 70 at Wentworth. Lee Westwood (72) and overnight co-leader Francesco Molinari (74) are a further two shots back.

Thomas Pieters and Scott Jamieson shared the lead with Molinari after the second round of the tour's signature event but shot 78 and 76, respectively, to drop off the leaderboard. Dodt's two wins came at the Avantha Masters in India in 2010 and the True Thailand Classic in 2015.