Golf roundup: Chella Choi surges into tie with Danielle Kang at Women's PGA Championship

When the wind picked up in the afternoon and the sun beat down on Olympia Fields, Chella Choi delivered a smart, steady performance. The kind that wins major championships.

Choi shot a four-under-par 67 on Saturday to grab a share of the lead with Danielle Kang heading into the final round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

Kang birdied No. 18 to join Choi at 10 under, setting up a final pairing of two players looking for their first major title.

Jiyai Shin rocketed up the leaderboard with a 64, the best round of the day and good enough for third all by herself at eight under.

Defending champion Brooke Henderson was at seven under after a 69.

Triplett takes U.S. Senior Open lead

Kirk Triplett shot a four-under 66 to open a one-stroke lead after three rounds of the U.S. Senior Open. Triplett improved to 15 under heading into the final round at the Donald Ross-designed Salem Country Club in Peabody, Mass.

He watched as Kenny Perry three-putted the 18th hole to fall one stroke back.

Brandt Jobe matched the tournament record with a 62, shooting 29 on the back nine to move into third. But he was six strokes behind the leader. Fred Couples and Tom Lehman were fourth at seven under. They each shot 70. Bernhard Langer, the winner of the first two senior majors of the year, had a 72 to drop nine shots back.

The 55-year-old Triplett has five victories on the 50-and-over tour after winning three times on the PGA Tour.

Bjork, Uihlein co-leaders at French Open

Swedish golfer Alexander Bjork shot a one-under 70 to share the lead with Peter Uihlein of the United States at eight under after a difficult third round of the French Open. Bjork moved into contention after making three birdies on the way back to the clubhouse, after two bogeys on the front nine.

Uihlein was consistent but unspectacular, opening with a bogey and canceling that out with a birdie on the 14th hole for a par 71 to keep his overnight score. Uihlein has won once on the European Tour, in 2013. Bjork seeks his maiden victory.

Englishman Tommy Fleetwood, who was level in third place with Bjork overnight, made par to stay one shot behind in a share of third heading to the final round on the Golf National course in Guyancourt that will stage the Ryder Cup next year.

Thomas Pieters of Belgium had three birdies and a bogey in his round of 69, and Andy Sullivan of England did even better with a 68 — including four birdies and a bogey — to join Fleetwood at seven under. Adrian Otaegui of Spain, the overnight leader with Uihlein, dropped three shots behind the co-leaders after making six bogeys in an error-strewn round of 74.