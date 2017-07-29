Golf roundup: Charley Hoffman's 65 good for one-shot lead at Canadian Open

Charley Hoffman birdied the final hole for a seven-under-par 65 on Saturday at Glen Abbey in Oakville to take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the RBC Canadian Open.

The 40-year-old Hoffman had six birdies in a seven-hole stretch that ended on No. 15, bogeyed the par-4 17th and rebounded with the two-putt birdie on the par-five 18th.

Hoffman had a 17-under 199 total. He won the Texas Open last year for his fourth PGA Tour title.

Kevin Chappell was second. He bogeyed the 18th, hitting his third shot into the water.

Robert Garrigus matched the course record with a 62 to join Gary Woodland at 15 under. Garrigus had two eagles and six birdies to tie the Glen Abbey mark set by Leonard Thompson in 1981 and matched by Andy Bean in 1983, Greg Norman in 1986 and John Merrick in 2013.

Woodland followed his second-round 63 with a 68.

Defending champion Jhonattan Vegas had a 67 to join Sam Saunders (67), Andres Gonzales (66), Tony Finau (66), Ryan Ruffels (68) and Brandon Hagy (69) at 14 under. Saunders is Arnold Palmer's grandson.

Second-round leader Martin Flores had a 72 to drop into a tie for 16th at 12 under.

Top-ranked Dustin Johnson also was 12 under after a 68.

Vijay Singh, at 54 the oldest player in the field, shot a 71 that left him 11 under. He won the 2004 tournament at Glen Abbey, beating Canadian Mike Weir in a playoff.

Matt Kuchar shot a 70, leaving him tied for 41st at seven under. Coming off a second-place finish in the British Open, he fought dizzy spells in the first round Thursday.

Graham DeLaet and Mackenzie Hughes, the only Canadians to make the cut, struggled. DeLaet (73) was at seven under, and Hughes (74) was at six under.

Langer leads by four shots at Senior British Open

Bernhard Langer shot a bogey-free six-under 65 on Saturday at Royal Porthcawl in Bridgend, Wales, to take a four-stroke lead in the Senior British Open.

The 59-year-old German star is in position for his fifth victory in the last 10 major championships. He had a five-under 208 total. Corey Pavin was second, also shooting 65 in some afternoon rain and wind gusting to 20 mph.

Langer has a record nine senior major titles, winning the Regions Tradition and Senior PGA Championship in consecutive weeks in May. He won by 13 strokes the last time the tournament was held on the south Wales course, finishing at 18 under in 2014, and also won the 2010 event at Carnoustie.

Peter Lonard (67) was third at even par, while Miguel Angel Jimenez (65), Steve Flesch (71) and Billy Mayfair (71) were at one over.

Tie atop Ladies Scottish Open leaderboard

Hall of Famer Karrie Webb and Sei Young Kim topped the Ladies Scottish Open leaderboard after another rainy, cold and windy day at Dundonald Links in Irvine.

Kim birdied the par-four 17th and par-five 18th in strong wind and rain for a three-under 69, and Webb birdied the 17th en route to a 70. They were at six-under 210. Second-round leader Cristie Kerr was third at four under after a 73.

Kim had eight straight pars in the difficult conditions before the closing flurry. The South Korean player won the Lorena Ochoa Match Play in Mexico in May for her sixth LPGA Tour title.

Webb birdied three of the first seven holes and dropped strokes on 13 and 15 before rallying with the birdie on 17. The 42-year-old Australian won the last of her 41 LPGA Tour titles in 2014 at the Founders Cup in Phoenix.

The Ricoh Women's British Open is next week at Kingsbarns.

Smith ahead by two at European Open

Jordan Smith shot a bogey-free five-under 67 in the third round to take a two-stroke lead at 12 under in the European Open.

The 24-year-old Englishman had five birdies to add to his rounds of 70 and 67 as he claimed the lead for the first time at a European Tour event.

Defending champion Alexander Levy and Jens Fahrbring of Sweden were two shots behind after rounds of 69 and 70, respectively.

Johan Edfors, Adrian Otaegui, Richard Sterne, Ryan McCarthy, Julian Suri and overnight leader Ashley Chesters were tied for fourth at nine under.

Home favorite Marcel Siem aced the par-three 17th hole to win a Porsche car on his 400th European Tour appearance. The tournament is being hosted by Green Eagle Golf Courses, just outside Hamburg, for the first time.