Golf roundup: Matt Every shoots a record-tying 61 to take lead at Wyndham Championship

Matt Every matched the Wyndham Championship's first-round record with a nine-under-par 61 on Thursday to take a one-stroke lead.

Every tied the opening-round mark set in 2010 by Arjun Atwal, who went on to win the PGA Tour's final tournament in Greensboro, N.C., before the postseason.

Henrik Stenson opened with a 62. Former Wyndham winner Webb Simpson was at 63 along with Cameron Smith, Vaughn Taylor, Tim Wilkinson, Harold Varner III, Brian Campbell and Sam Saunders.

Davis Love III — the 53-year-old player who has won this tournament three times, most recently in 2015 — matched Martin Flores and Rick Lamb with a 64.

For Every, a 33-year-old with two career victories on tour, this was a much-needed strong start to what he hopes is a long week.

“I played good, and have been playing good for a while,” Every said. “So it's just nice to see it come together.”

Every arrived at par-70 Sedgefield Country Club in a tie for 183rd on the FedEx Cup points list. The top 125 qualify for The Northern Trust next week in New York.

His best finish this season was a tie for 14th at the Canadian Open, and he had a string of seven consecutive tournaments from April-June in which he either withdrew or missed the cut. Both of his victories came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill in 2014 and ’15.

“I have a high regard for my talent. Like, I know I'm as talented as anyone out here — maybe like five guys are more talented than me — so I couldn't let myself quit,” Every said. “There were a lot of low points, though. That's life. Just everything that I've been through, I've brought on myself. So I don't need any sympathy or anything. It's just the way my path has gone so far in the last couple years.”

After the best round of his career, he sure looks like a safe bet to reach the weekend at Sedgefield.

Every started his round with an eagle on the par-four first, holing out a 105-yard shot from the left fairway that bounced three times and rolled in. He birdied three straight holes from Nos. 3-5, then added another on No. 7 and three more on the back nine.

He had a chance at the overall course record of 60 with a 6-foot birdie putt on No. 18, but missed it and tapped in a five-inch putt for par.

Pearce leads at Fiji International

New Zealand's Daniel Pearce shot a six-under 66 to take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the wind-swept Fiji International.

Compatriot Ben Campbell and Australian Daniel Valente shared second place on the Natadola Bay course at Sigatoka. Gavin Green of Malaysia was among four golfers tied for fourth with 68s.

Local favorite Vijay Singh was five strokes behind after a 71, while fellow former Masters champions Angel Cabrera and Mike Weir shot 72s in the PGA Tour of Australasia and European Tour event.

Defending champion Brandt Snedeker, who won last year's tournament by nine strokes, withdrew with a sternum injury after missing last week's U.S. PGA Championship.