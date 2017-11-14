LeBron James declares himself the king of New York in an Instagram post

LeBron James attempted to get the last word in his feud with some members of the New York Knicks with an Instagram post on Tuesday morning.

The Cleveland Cavaliers superstar posted a photo of himself standing on top of the Knicks logo on the floor at Madison Square Garden and declared himself the king of New York.

On Monday night, James scored 23 points and teammate Kyle Korver added 21 to help the Cavaliers overcome a 23-point deficit and defeat the Knicks 104-101. Earlier in the game, James got into a scuffle with the Knicks’ Frank Ntilikina and Enes Kanter.

The bad blood between James and the two New York players started on Saturday, when James told reporters that the Knicks made a mistake by passing up Dennis Smith Jr. with the eighth overall pick in the NBA draft back in June. The Knicks drafted Ntilikina with their pick, and Dallas took Smith with the ninth overall pick.

Kanter was one of several Knicks players who took offense to the comment and blasted James publicly the next day. James did the same toward Kanter before Monday’s game.

During the first quarter, James ran into Ntilikina after a dunk and refused to move out of the rookie’s way. Ntilinkina shoved James, who then got into a verbal altercation with Kanter. James eventually shoved Kanter.

James and Ntilikina each received technical fouls for their roles in the first-quarter shoving match.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Kanter had some more words for the man known as King James.

“I don't care what you call yourself. King, Queen, Princess, whatever you are,” Kanter said of James. “You know what, we're going to fight and nobody out there [is] going to punk us,” Kanter said.

When told of Kanter’s comment, James replied: “I'm the King, my wife is the Queen and my daughter is the Princess. So we got all three covered.”

