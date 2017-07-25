LeBron James denies reports that he's 'eager' for Kyrie Irving to leave Cavs

LeBron James posted a pair of tweets Tuesday morning that denied reports that he is unhappy with Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Kyrie Irving’s trade demand.

James referenced two tweets from SLAM’s Twitter — one stated “LeBron James is reportedly 'eager' for Cleveland to trade Kyrie Irving” and the other read, "LBJ is extremely unhappy with Kyrie's trade request. 'LeBron James would be tempted to beat his ass.' ”

In both of his tweets, James shot down all of those statements. “ #NotFacts people! Booooo!!! Get another source,” he wrote both times. The NBA superstar also added some hashtags in one of his tweets: “#EnjoyingMySummer #YouDoTheSame.”

Reports surfaced last week that Irving, Cleveland’s All-Star point guard, had asked to be traded by the Cavaliers. Irving has two years left on his deal with the team that has appeared in the last three NBA Finals and won one of them.

James’ tweets included links to two SLAM articles that referenced other media reports about his alleged reaction to Irving’s demand. One links to a cleveland.com article that mentions that James “is eager to see him off.”

The other embeds audio of ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith saying on his radio show on Monday: “I had sources in the LeBron James camp literally tell me … if Kyrie Irving was in front of LeBron James right now, LeBron James would be tempted, quote, to beat his ass, end quote.”

