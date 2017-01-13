Letters: Hey, did you hear? The Chargers are coming

Not sure when the Statue of Liberty was relocated to L.A., but with the Chargers joining the Rams, the words “give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses” should be amended to include “your losing football teams.”

Mark S. Roth

Los Angeles

::

If an NFL team is content spending two seasons in a stadium that holds 25,000, isn’t that a hint that moving to that area might not be great idea?

Rob Osborne

Manhattan Beach

::

If the Chargers’ fan base is consistently outdrawn by the opposition’s fans at the very intimate StubHub Center, will the venue be regularly referred to as the “Unfriendly Confines?”

Julie Chang

West Hills

::

If a tree falls in a forest and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound? No one really knows. If a NFL game is played in a 27,000-seat stadium involving a team no one in the area cares about or wants up here, did the game actually take place? Like the tree, no one really knows. Or cares.

Erik Schuman

Fountain Valley

::

So, Bill Plaschke has never met one Chargers fan in L.A. Apparently, Plaschke has never taken a walk or jog on the Esplanade in Redondo Beach. When I am walking on the Esplanade or beach, I get more “Go Chargers” comments for my lightning-bolt cap than any other hat I wear, including Lakers, Dodgers, Angels and Bruins.

Larry Larson

Redondo Beach

::

Bill Plaschke needs to give the Chargers a chance to prove themselves instead of belittling every thing about them. The Chargers have some talented players and if Plaschke is up up for the bet I will wager breakfast at the Pantry that the Chargers will be in the Super Bowl before the Rams make it to the Super Bowl and also before the Lakers return to the Finals.

Kevin Riordan

La Quinta

::

Bill Plaschke pretends to speak for all 10 million residents of L.A. County (plus the 5 million in Orange and San Bernardino Counties) as he provincially claims the Chargers are not wanted in L.A. There are many, many pro football fans in that vast market who will support another NFL team in L.A., but the team must have exciting players that inspire passion, win plenty of games, and provide a fun game-day experience. The Chargers are quite capable of doing just that.

Many self-proclaimed experts predicted the San Diego Clippers would fail in L.A., because they weren’t wanted there, and the market would not support two NBA teams. They were wrong. As the Clippers eventually became winners L.A. sports fans have flocked to Staples Center to support their exciting team.

The Chargers games at StubHub Center will be rocking! New, loyal fans will develop quickly. Dean Spanos will look like a genius as the value of his NFL franchise doubles.

Jim Regan

Carlsbad

::

The NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell “worked tirelessly” ... to torpedo any reasonable stadium solution. Dean Spanos and the NFL had a single objective: “San Diegans will and must bend to our will for a downtown stadium.”

It matters not that the current stadium location offered virtually limitless options for expansion, routine rotation for Super Bowl hosting, ease of access for most San Diego fans, reduced environmental impact to the San Diego Bay .. the list goes on. Does not matter to the NFL, it’s our way or the highway and you’re going to pay for it.

The NFL will fight tooth and nail to reject the Green Bay business model, but it really should embrace it.

David Pohlod

Oak Park

::

The Chargers moving to Los Angeles is one of the reasons that NFL fans are losing interest. The league is run by billionaires, for billionaires, with no regard for the fans and their interests. Instead of the popular choice of team to relocate to L.A. (Raiders), we are stuck with a team that nobody here wants and the only reason seems to be a selfish, rich owner who couldn’t stiff the taxpayers of San Diego. We can’t wait, Mr. Spanos.

Karen Y. Perez

Lomita

::

The average price of an NFL ticket is $117. Add in parking, a few beers and hot dogs and the real cost is more like $150.

The honeymoon with the third-rate Rams ended about the 20th time Jared Goff ran around like a high school quarterback.

The Rams left Los Angeles in 1979 and Anaheim in 1995. Nobody missed them.

That Dean Spanos wants to be part of this only confirms his status as the most out-of-touch NFL owner.

Bob Munson

Newbury Park

::

Despite last-minute attempts to revive them, the San Diego Chargers were pronounced officially dead on Thursday, January 12, 2017. They were 56 years old. Cause of death has been confirmed as a combination of pathetic and greedy ownership along with inept San Diego city government.

Although born in Los Angeles, the Chargers moved to San Diego at an early age and were embraced immediately by their fans. Survivors include Lance Alworth, Dan Fouts, Kellen Winslow, Charlie Joiner, LaDainian Tomlinson, Phillip Rivers, Antonio Gates and a host of other players beloved by the San Diego community. The Chargers are also survived by their multitude of fans who suffered through their heartbreaking losses and rejoiced in their victories. There will be a public viewing this upcoming autumn at the StubHub Center in Carson, California. No one is expected to attend.