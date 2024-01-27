Advertisement
Letters to Sports: Jim Harbaugh mania electrifies hopeful Chargers fans

Jim Harbaugh celebrates after guiding Michigan to a national championship victory over Washington.
Jim Harbaugh celebrates after guiding Michigan to a national championship victory over Washington on Jan. 8. Harbaugh was named the new head coach of the Chargers on Wednesday.
(Godofredo A. Vasquez / Associated Press)
1

Bolt from the Blue’ indeed! Chargers have long been considered the NFL’s version of the Clippers…wildly talented underachievers. Only time will tell if Harbaugh can change this perception. The sports world is watching. Knowing Harbaugh, it’s sure to be amusing.

Marty Zweben
Palos Verdes Estates

::

After 32 years of following the Chargers, first in San Diego and now in Los Angeles, that quintessential moment has finally arrived with the announcement of Jim Harbaugh as the new head coach.

This was the moment Chargers fans have been waiting for.

Kudos to the Spanos family for knocking out it out of the park!!!

Now, let’s sit back, let the man work and enjoy this wild ride!!!

Felipe Varela
Whittier

::

The hapless Chargers have hit a grand slam by hiring Jim Harbaugh. For years they have had a losing culture but that is about to change very quickly. Now, the only question will be how long he will be around before he wears the organization out with his intensity.

James Schweitzer
Brea

::

Where there is smoke there is fire, as the saying goes and there is a lot of smoke surrounding the Michigan football program. I think Jim Harbaugh is leaving Michigan just like Pete Carroll left USC.

Russell Morgan
Carson

::

Today I see a glimmer of hope. My Chargers have pulled off a big one. Finally. For so many years, so many times so close. Welcome back Jim. Now bring us some wins, playoff games and the Lombardi! We’ve suffered long enough.

John Tsutsui
Hurricane, Utah

::

After the Chargers let go of Brandon Staley there was the usual “talk” of a culture change, going in a new direction, ad nauseum.

Surprisingly, the Chargers let go of their obsession of going on the cheap and hiring offensive or defensive assistants. They not only hired a HEAD coach, but one of the most successful ones in both college and the pros.

Hats off to the Spanos family for not just “talking the talk”, but boldly and aggressively “walking the walk”!

Rick Solomon
Lake Balboa

2

Used to disappointment

Great Bills-Chiefs football game. But, with apologies to Whittier:

“For of all sad words of tongue or pen, in Buffalo it’s, ‘Wide right! (Again!!!)’ ”

Josh Bornstein
Santa Monica

3

Manning mania

What advertising executive thought it would a good idea to overload the sports public with the Manning family? Peyton and Eli have their own show for “Monday Night Football” but at least I can (and do) change the channel. Now there is Eli and Archie on cereal commercials, Eli on the beach with Corona, Peyton pushing Subway, Nationwide, Bud Light etc. Does anyone really believe that Peyton would buy a round of beer anywhere? Please make it stop, we’ve had enough!

Mike Gamboa
Buena Park

4

Careful what you wish for

UCLA’s Mick Cronin said, “I want it to be my ‘last’ job” before launching into another sideline hissy fit as his Bruins blew a 19-point lead in a bad loss to Arizona, finding fault openly in the aftermath with everyone but himself. If he’s not careful he just may get his wish.

Steve Ross
Carmel

::

One thing I’ve learned having played and followed sports my whole life is there aren’t any moral victories. A loss is a loss. Worse though in UCLA’s latest defeat against Arizona, was Mick Cronin getting a technical at the worst possible time, allowing the Wildcats to tie up the game after trailing by 19.

Cronin is always telling the media it’s his job to teach the kids how to play.

Frankly, it seems all he has taught them is how to scream and at the absolute worst possible times.

Fred Wallin
Westlake village

5

What might have been

Just wanted to give another tip of the cap to Frank McCourt and his wife, who let a future Hall of Famer walk rather than pay him. Imagine what the Dodgers could have done all these years if they had made Adrián Beltré a Dodger for life. Surely, more than one measly championship.

Mike Schaller
Temple City

::

The dilution of the National Baseball Hall of Fame continues. I’m going to propose to the Hall of Fame that it have two classes of selections going forward each year: Hall of Fame and Pretty Good For Their Era. Adrián Beltré is a first-ballot hall of famer in any era. Joe Mauer? A first-ballot catcher in the same class as Johnny Bench and Ivan Rodriguez? Todd Helton? Give me a break!

Ron Yukelson
San Luis Obispo

6

Sad news

Sorry to hear that Jack Harris was let go. I thought he did a great job covering the Dodgers for The Times. I will miss Jack’s astute reporting.

Vaughn Hardenberg
Westwood

::

