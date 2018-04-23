Former BBC 'MasterChef' contestant Matt Campbell dies after collapsing during London Marathon

A 29-year-old man died after collapsing near the end of the London Marathon on Sunday, race organizers said in a statement.

Matt Campbell, a professional chef who appeared last year on the BBC show “MasterChef: The Professionals,” received immediate medical attention around the 22.5-mile mark and was then taken to a hospital, where he died later in the day.

The exact cause of death has yet to be determined.

“Everyone involved in the organization of the London Marathon would like to express our sincere condolences to Matt’s family and friends,” the race organizers said in their statement.

The temperature reached 73.8 degrees Fahrenheit, making this year’s event the warmest in history, according to the BBC. Race workers distributed more than a gallon of water per runner, event director Hugh Brasher said, but water did run out at miles 8-10.

Campbell ran the Manchester Marathon earlier this month. According to his Instagram post from after the event, Campbell finished in a personal-best time of 2:56:50.

BhUM-5fhYKT

Campbell was running in memory of his father, Martin Campbell, who died in 2016. He was also racing to raise funds for the Brathay Trust, a charitable organization in which his father was also involved.

On his JustGiving fundraising page for the event, Campbell wrote of how his father inspired him to start running marathons.

“He was the most inspirational man in my life and was the one who said — "Go on, why don't you give it a go? I know you can do it!" and entered me into my first marathon; Brathay 2016 along with my brother, Josh,” Campbell wrote. “It was maybe the proudest day of my life standing at the finish line having achieved something I never imagined possible with my Dad & my Brother by my side.”

Campbell reached the “MasterChef” semifinals and said in an Instagram post that training for marathons “helped me menu plan.”

A spokeswoman for “MasterChef” told the BBC: "We are shocked and saddened to hear the news about Matt Campbell, one of our talented contestants from last year.

"It was a privilege to have him on the show. He will always be remembered for producing some of the most innovative and groundbreaking food that we saw on the series.

"From the whole ‘MasterChef’ team, our sincere condolences and thoughts are with his family and friends."

