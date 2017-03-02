Mets prospect Luis Guillorme makes one-handed catch of bat hurtling toward his head [Video]

There’s nobody cooler than New York Mets prospect Luis Guillorme.

Just check out how he reacted Thursday when a baseball bat came spiraling toward his head.

When the bat left the hands of Miami Marlins hitter Adeiny Hechavarria and went hurtling toward the Mets dugout during the second inning of a spring training game, Guillorme didn’t flinch.

With his teammates running out of the way or ducking for cover, the up-and-coming shortstop remained at his post along the rail and didn’t move a single muscle that wasn’t absolutely necessary to snag the wooden missile with one hand and fling it back toward Hechavarria.

Here it is one more time in slow motion:

Now that’s what complete and utter coolness looks like.

