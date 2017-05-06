Unbeaten Sircat Sally wins Señorita Stakes at Santa Anita

The best 3-year-old filly in the barn of Hall of Fame trainer Jerry Hollendorfer is supposed to be Unique Bella, who has won four of her five races, including three stakes.

But another 3-year-old filly, Sircat Sally, a daughter of Surf Cat, keeps winning stakes. She won her fifth stakes race Saturday at Santa Anita and improved to 6-0 overall with a 1 1/2-length victory over Beau Recall in the $100,000 Señorita Stakes at one mile on the turf.

Sircat Sally is a Cal-bred, so she doesn’t get the respect of Unique Bella, who’s a daughter of America’s most prized stallion, Tapit. But all Sircat Sally does is win. And she has won six races using four different jockeys.

Under jockey Stewart Elliott, Sircat Sally quickly took the lead at the start and never looked back. Sent off at odds of 2-5, she returned $2.80, $2.20 and $2.10. Beau Recall returned $3.80 and $2.80 and Pacific Wind finished third and returned $3.00.

Joe Turner, the owner and breeder of Sircat Sally, said, “I’ve been breeding horses for over 30 years. This is like a dream come true.”

eric.sondheimer@latimes.com

Twitter: latsondheimer