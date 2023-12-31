Zenyatta is 20 years old. Her legend in horse racing still shines bright

Horse racing never wanted the Zenyatta story to end, never wanted her pre-race dance steps to go away and her improbable last-to-first mad dashes to stop. But time intrudes and the Zenyatta story has drifted off, needing a milestone to rekindle the memories.

A milestone, indeed. Zenyatta turns 20-years-old Jan. 1.

Actually, as in many things in the sport, even that is a little confusing. All thoroughbreds turn a year older on the first day of the new year. Zenyatta was born April 1, 2004. She was the daughter of Street Cry, who fathered a Kentucky Derby winner named Street Sense, but had no greater moment as a sire than Zenyatta’s birth.

Zenyatta was owned by the recently deceased Jerry Moss and his wife, Ann, who did the unthinkable by letting her run a year longer than the sort’s norm. She was at the top of her game when the Mosses called a small gathering of sportswriters to their box at Santa Anita one day to tell them they had decided to race their wonder mare one more year, her sixth. She was worth a Brink’s truck of money for her breeding rights and the odds of an injury coming along soon were great. But the Mosses said that racing deserved to see as much as possible of her.

The Mosses purchased the big filly in 2005 at a September auction at Keeneland. They had taken the advice of bloodstock agent David Ingordo, whose mother, Dottie, ran their racing operation and still does. For bidding purposes, the then-unnamed Zenyatta was Hip No. 703, and when the bidding stopped at $60,000 and the filly went to the Mosses, David Ingordo was so stunned at the bargain price that he hustled over to take a look, fearing that somehow he had given them the wrong horse or there had been a mix-up on the bid number.

With great relief, he saw that the Mosses and his mother had purchased the horse he had singled out. The only reason he could think that the bargain price stuck was that she was such a big horse, she might have scared some buyers off. Also, she had entered the bidding ring with a skin rash. The size of horse was a plus for Ingordo, because he knew the filly would eventually be trained by John Shirreffs, Dottie’s husband and his stepfather, who liked to train large horses.

The Mosses named her Zenyatta, which was half of the name of a 1980 hit album by British rock group The Police. Jerry Moss partnered with hit record musician Herb Alpert to form A&M Records. The Police album, produced by A&M, was called Zenyatta Mondatta. It featured the hit song “Don’t Stand So Close to me.” It became No. 1 in several countries, sold three million albums in the United States and millions more worldwide. The words “Zenyatta” and “Mondatta” were just made up. The horse named for the album turned out to be very real. Eventually, she brought to horse racing a warmth and attraction that even PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) wouldn’t deny.

Zenyatta was a slow starter. She didn’t race until late in her third year. She was too big (ending up racing eventually at 17 hands and about 1,245 pounds) and too slow developing, so the Triple Crown, for three-year-olds only, was never on the table for the Mosses and Shirreffs. But once Shirreffs got her to the track, a maiden special at Hollywood Park on Nov. 22, 2007, racing was about to get three years of shock and awe.

In that first race, with 11 competitors, she broke last. After a half mile, she was in 10th place, which raised some eyebrows when she won by three lengths. It was an early sneak preview. The end of a horse race is usually thrilling for race fans, even if it’s only a $2 bet at stake. But what the sport was about to witness with Zenyatta defied description. Other horses shot out of the gate. Zenyatta dawdled. Other horses scrambled and jockeyed for position all the way around. Zenyatta stay removed from the fray, sidling along like an outsider amused by all the foolishness. When it was time to run, she kind of swerved around them, usually stayed mostly clear to the outside and just ran past them.

This eventually led to two of the most famous scenes in the history of the sport.