Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger calls Antonio Brown's sideline tantrum 'a distraction'

Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Antonio Brown had a sideline meltdown Sunday after a play in which he was wide open but wasn’t thrown the ball.

While Brown later dismissed the tantrum as a result of being “passionate about the game,” Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and coach Mike Tomlin indicated Tuesday that they’re unhappy with Brown’s behavior in that instance.

“He’s a competitor, but he has to control it,” Tomlin told reporters of Brown, who threw a Gatorade cooler on the sideline and appeared to snap at offensive coordinator Todd Haley. “If he does not, it can work against him, it can work against us.”

Tomlin added: "This isn't his first rodeo. Be a professional."

Roethlisberger called the five-time Pro Bowler’s actions “a distraction.”

“It’s unfortunate that he reacted that way,” Roethlisberger said during a radio interview. “I know that he’s a competitor and he wants the ball, but all of us are competitors. We all want the ball, we all want to make plays. I told him on the sideline, ‘A.B., just come talk to me, ask me what happened. Tell me that you were open.’ … “

Roethlisberger added: “I’m not trying to call A.B. out, but I just think this is causing a distraction that none of us really need.”

CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 35-30 victory over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. The Rams improved to 3-1 and are in first place in the NFC West. The Cowboys fell to 2-2. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 35-30 victory over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. The Rams improved to 3-1 and are in first place in the NFC West. The Cowboys fell to 2-2. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 35-30 victory over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. The Rams improved to 3-1 and are in first place in the NFC West. The Cowboys fell to 2-2. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 35-30 victory over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. The Rams improved to 3-1 and are in first place in the NFC West. The Cowboys fell to 2-2. CAPTION Chargers fans won't sit in their seats, because they are overwhelmingly drowned out by opposing fans. Hear from both Eagles and Chargers fans on the experience. Chargers fans won't sit in their seats, because they are overwhelmingly drowned out by opposing fans. Hear from both Eagles and Chargers fans on the experience. CAPTION Will the 0-3 Chargers get their first win of the season this Sunday against the Eagles? Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times previews the matchup with U-T reporter Annie Heilbrunn. Will the 0-3 Chargers get their first win of the season this Sunday against the Eagles? Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times previews the matchup with U-T reporter Annie Heilbrunn. CAPTION Lance Pugmire has a spot-on prediction about one judge before the fight takes place. Lance Pugmire has a spot-on prediction about one judge before the fight takes place. CAPTION All eyes were on the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears during Thursday Night Football as America watched to see if protests would occur during the national anthem. All eyes were on the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears during Thursday Night Football as America watched to see if protests would occur during the national anthem.

charles.schilken@latimes.com

Twitter: @chewkiii