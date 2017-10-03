Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger calls Antonio Brown's sideline tantrum 'a distraction'

Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Antonio Brown had a sideline meltdown Sunday after a play in which he was wide open but wasn’t thrown the ball.
While Brown later dismissed the tantrum as a result of being “passionate about the game,” Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and coach Mike Tomlin indicated Tuesday that they’re unhappy with Brown’s behavior in that instance.
“He’s a competitor, but he has to control it,” Tomlin told reporters of Brown, who threw a Gatorade cooler on the sideline and appeared to snap at offensive coordinator Todd Haley. “If he does not, it can work against him, it can work against us.”
Tomlin added: "This isn't his first rodeo. Be a professional."
Roethlisberger called the five-time Pro Bowler’s actions “a distraction.”
“It’s unfortunate that he reacted that way,” Roethlisberger said during a radio interview. “I know that he’s a competitor and he wants the ball, but all of us are competitors. We all want the ball, we all want to make plays. I told him on the sideline, ‘A.B., just come talk to me, ask me what happened. Tell me that you were open.’ … “
Roethlisberger added: “I’m not trying to call A.B. out, but I just think this is causing a distraction that none of us really need.”
