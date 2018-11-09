Sports figures honor victims of Thousand Oaks shooting

A shooting at a Thousand Oaks bar late Wednesday night killed 13, including the gunman, and injured 18. The sports world paused the game to honor the victims of the shooting.
Before the Kings’ game against the Wild, they tweeted that both teams will be honoring victims by wearing helmet stickers that say “Enough,” 50-50 raffle proceeds will be donated and matched by the Kings and blood donation signups will be set up at Staples Center.
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has been outspoken in politics and in a pregame conference he addressed the frequency of shootings.
Multiple people involved with the Rams commented on the shooting. The Rams’ practice facility is four miles from where the shooting happened. LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma and the Lakers also mourned victims with a message on Twitter.
Here are more reactions from the sports world: