Shooting near Chiefs victory parade injures at least 8 people

A woman is taken to an ambulance on a stretcher after a shooting at the end of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday.

A shooting at the end of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade Wednesday left at least eight injured while sending terrified fans running for cover.

Fire Department Battalion Chief Michael Hopkins said eight to 10 people were injured but declined to comment further, saying only that additional information would be released soon.

Police said in a news release that two people were detained. Fans were urged to exit the area as quickly as possible.

Kansas City police said on X that “child reunification stations” were set at two area locations. “We still have several needing reunification,” the post read. Police also asked witnesses to the shooting to go to a corner near the downtown Union Station.

Areas that had been filled with crowds were empty after the shooting, with police and firefighters standing and talking behind an area restricted by yellow tape.

Players had rolled through the crowd on double-decker buses, DJs and drummers heralding their arrival. Throngs lined the route, with fans climbing trees and street poles, or standing on rooftops for a better view.



