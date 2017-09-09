Live updates: UCLA vs. Hawaii

Fresh off their comeback win over Texas A&M;, UCLA (1-0) hosts Hawaii (2-0) today at 2 p.m. at the Rose Bowl (TV: Pac-12 Network, Radio: 570AM).
How they matchup: UCLA vs. Hawaii
Hawaii vs. UCLA (1-0)
Marquee matchup
Hawaii running back Diocemy Saint Juste versus the UCLA run defense. Saint Juste became the first Rainbow Warrior to top 200 rushing yards in a game twice in his career after he pulverized Western Carolina for 202 yards last week while operating out of a spread offense. The Bruins were pummeled by the run facing Texas A&M’s spread offense last week, allowing 382 rushing yards, albeit against far more heralded players than they will face Saturday.
Getting offensive
Hawaii (478 ypg/39.5 ppg): The Rainbow Warriors feature a balanced offense that has received solid production from quarterback Dru Brown, who has completed 61% of his passes for 545 yards and five touchdowns with three interceptions.
UCLA (554 ypg/45 ppg): The Bruins hope they can run the ball effectively (sound familiar?) so that quarterback Josh Rosen doesn’t have to engineer another crazy comeback like he did last week, when he passed for 292 yards and four touchdowns in the fourth quarter against Texas A&M.
UCLA focuses on its run game in preparation for Hawaii
We have to be able to run the ball better than we did. I thought we’d be able to run it better; we didn’t run it well enough.
About two hours before the pandemonium at the Rose Bowl, there was mock applause.
UCLA tailback Bolu Olorunfunmi took a handoff late in the second quarter Sunday, stutter-stepped outside the left tackle and plowed ahead for a seven-yard gain on second and six. It was the Bruins’ first first down since their opening drive of the game. The scoreboard read Texas A&M 31, UCLA 3.
Fans who hadn’t had much to cheer finally did, though it sounded less than wholehearted.
The Bruins’ struggles that required the greatest comeback in school history were largely rooted in the running game — their inability to generate one or to stop Texas A&M’s tailbacks from leaving cleat marks on what looked like every inch of the field.
UCLA coach Jim Mora referenced those issues early and emphatically during his postgame remarks, citing the need to improve before the Bruins (1-0) face Hawaii (2-0) on Saturday at the Rose Bowl.
“We’re not going to let the euphoria of this big win overshadow all of the things that we need to fix,” Mora said after his team’s 45-44 victory over Texas A&M. “We have to be able to run the ball better than we did. I thought we’d be able to run it better; we didn’t run it well enough. We have to be able to stop the run. I thought we would be able to stop the run better.”