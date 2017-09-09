Live updates: UCLA vs. Hawaii

We have to be able to run the ball better than we did. I thought we’d be able to run it better; we didn’t run it well enough.

About two hours before the pandemonium at the Rose Bowl, there was mock applause.

UCLA tailback Bolu Olorunfunmi took a handoff late in the second quarter Sunday, stutter-stepped outside the left tackle and plowed ahead for a seven-yard gain on second and six. It was the Bruins’ first first down since their opening drive of the game. The scoreboard read Texas A&M 31, UCLA 3.

Fans who hadn’t had much to cheer finally did, though it sounded less than wholehearted.

The Bruins’ struggles that required the greatest comeback in school history were largely rooted in the running game — their inability to generate one or to stop Texas A&M’s tailbacks from leaving cleat marks on what looked like every inch of the field.

UCLA coach Jim Mora referenced those issues early and emphatically during his postgame remarks, citing the need to improve before the Bruins (1-0) face Hawaii (2-0) on Saturday at the Rose Bowl.

“We’re not going to let the euphoria of this big win overshadow all of the things that we need to fix,” Mora said after his team’s 45-44 victory over Texas A&M. “We have to be able to run the ball better than we did. I thought we’d be able to run it better; we didn’t run it well enough. We have to be able to stop the run. I thought we would be able to stop the run better.”