UCLA releases freshman Bryan Addison from his scholarship

UCLA has released highly touted freshman safety-wide receiver Bryan Addison from his scholarship, freeing the former Gardena Serra High standout to choose another college, Serra coach Scott Altenberg said.
Altenberg said the release was triggered by lingering uncertainty over an NCAA issue with one of Addison’s standardized test scores that jeopardized his eligibility.
The 6-foot-5, 185-pound Addison was one of the most coveted members of new Bruins coach Chip Kelly’s first recruiting class, receiving four stars on the Rivals.com five-star scale. ESPN ranked Addison No. 217 nationally among recruits in his class and No. 20 among players designated as “athletes” who have the versatility to play multiple positions.
As a high school senior, Addison caught 46 passes for 582 yards and nine touchdowns. On defense, he made 44 tackles and grabbed five interceptions.
UCLA is scheduled to open fall camp on Aug. 3 at its on-campus practice fields.