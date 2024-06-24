Meet the 2024-25 UCLA basketball transfer class: The quick-fix six

USC’s Kobe Johnson drives to the basketball during a game against Washington in March. Johnson will be playing for UCLA this season. (John Froschauer / Associated Press)

Size: 6-6, 200

Year in 2024-25: Senior

Seasons of remaining eligibility: One

Stats last season: Averaged 10.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.2 steals while making 40.4% of his shots and 31.3% of his three-pointers.

Advertisement

Expected impact: Johnson could supplant Lazar Stefanovic as the starting small forward because of his defensive prowess and sneaky-good passing skills. He was a member of the Pac-12’s all-defensive team last season and has a chance to become UCLA’s second national defensive player of the year in three seasons after Jaylen Clark won the award in 2022-23. Cronin describes Johnson as a “plus-plus guy” because of his ability to defend, shoot and pass at a high level.

Fun tidbit: Johnson is believed to be the first basketball player to compete for USC and UCLA since Frank Bowman during the final years of World War II, when players were allowed four years of varsity eligibility. Bowman had completed his pre-medical degree in three years at UCLA before playing for the Trojans during his first year of medical school.