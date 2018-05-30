Jaylen Hands joins Kris Wilkes in returning to UCLA for next season

UCLA’s basketball team will have another familiar face next season after point guard Jaylen Hands announced Wednesday that he would return for his sophomore season.
Hands joined fellow freshman Kris Wilkes in opting for another year of college over the NBA draft, significantly boosting the Bruins’ outlook for next season.
“I’m excited for what’s ahead here at UCLA,” Hands said in a statement released by the school. “The pre-draft evaluations were extremely helpful, and I’d like to thank everybody who played a role in helping me through that process. I’m just focused on getting better, and I know that my teammates and I are looking forward to having a very productive summer and a big year.”
UCLA will have three starters back in Wilkes, who started every game last season, Hands and Prince Ali, who alternated as a starter at one of the guard spots.
The Bruins are still waiting to learn the status of freshman forward Cody Riley, who also declared for the draft while not hiring an agent in order to preserve his college eligibility. Riley has until the end of Wednesday to announce his intentions.
The return of Wilkes and Hands should make UCLA among the favorites to win the Pac-12 Conference next season after massive personnel losses at Arizona, USC and Oregon.
Wilkes was the team’s second-leading scorer (13.7 points per game) and rebounder (4.9 per game) last season while reaching double figures in scoring in 26 of 33 games. He also made 35.2% of his three-pointers on the way to being selected a member of the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team.
Hands was somewhat streaky, prone to slumps as well as scoring outbursts such as a stretch late in the first half against Arizona in which he made three three-pointers in a minute. He finished the season averaging 9.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists while making 37.4% of his three-pointers.
Hands’ preference for the quick three-pointer and the flashy play occasionally irritated coach Steve Alford, who increasingly played point guard Aaron Holiday for a full 40 minutes rather than allow Hands to run the team while giving Holiday a breather.
“Jaylen has tremendous talent and he’s going to be a vital part of our team’s backcourt next season,” Alford said in a statement. “We’re really looking forward to watching him continue to get better here at UCLA, and he has a really big opportunity ahead of him. We’ve told him that he has a lot of room to grow and improve, and he’s more than capable of becoming one of the country’s most dynamic players.”