Collin Schlee’s departure could put UCLA on the clock for another quarterback

UCLA quarterback Collin Schlee has entered the transfer portal so he can play a final season closer to his home state of Maryland.

Depending on how things go over the next few weeks, UCLA could be back in the market for another quarterback.

Coach DeShaun Foster said Saturday that veteran quarterback Collin Schlee was entering the transfer portal because he wanted to spend his final college season closer to his home in Maryland, significantly thinning the team’s depth at the position.

“He had a great season for us last season, we’d love for him to stay,” Foster said, “but I completely understand. Being across the United States is difficult for some kids.”

Advertisement

Mostly used in running situations in his only season with the Bruins after transferring from Kent State, Schlee generated nearly twice as many yards on the ground (425) as he did through the air (217). His best performance came against Boise State in the L.A. Bowl, when Schlee ran for 127 yards and completed 11 of 16 passes for 78 yards and a touchdown.

Schlee’s departure leaves Ethan Garbers, Justyn Martin, Luke Duncan and Chase Griffin as the only quarterbacks on the spring roster. Incoming freshman quarterback Karson Gordon, who was in town to compete in the triple jump at the Arcadia Invitational, also attended practice Saturday.

Garbers and Griffin are the only quarterbacks who have started games at the college level, with Griffin’s last start coming in 2020. Does Foster plan to seek another seasoned quarterback in the transfer portal when it opens April 15?

“We have — it’s like 15 days to figure it out,” Foster said before checking his watch. “Oh, hold on. Nine days — nine days to see if we want to address that. But I’m excited about the room, it’s a deep QB room. It gives the other guys some reps and I’m excited to see if they’re ready to play.”

While Garbers is the presumed starter going into next season, Foster said all positions were open. That means Martin will get a chance to push the incumbent in spring practice and fall training camp. Martin should expect to play even if he’s the No. 2 option because the Bruins have not been able to make it through a season recently with their top quarterback not sitting out at least one game because of injuries.

Martin showed some nice touch Saturday, connecting with wide receiver Titus Mokiao-Atimalala on a deep pass in the front corner of the end zone and fitting another pass into a tight window to running back Jack Pedersen. He also had a pass intercepted by freshman defensive back Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins.

Barring the addition of a veteran quarterback, Martin probably will get a chance to show what he can do at the Rose Bowl in the fall.

Advertisement

“It’s just that time for Justyn,” Foster said of the redshirt freshman who appeared in two games last season but did not throw a pass. “You know, I think he’s ready for this opportunity. It’s a fresh slate, new coaches, a new quarterback coach, so you get to really just start from the ground up and I think he’s ready for the opportunity.”

A great day for defense

On a day the defense ruled, Ramon Henderson was the standout. The transfer safety from Notre Dame intercepted two passes from Garbers, including one that went off tight end Moliki Matavao’s hands.

Linebacker Ty Lee and Dunbar-Hawkins also had interceptions, and linebacker Kain Medrano nearly added another on a pass he got one hand on. The defense also stuffed the run game with the exception of a few plays.

“We had a couple takeaways — I think it was four, on the day,” Medrano said, “and then we just played with great energy and that’s all we could ask coming out here today is just play your heart out, play 100% and just have great energy.”

Juices flowing

Practice started with a spirited round of one-on-one drills as the rest of the team watched. The observers appeared to enjoy the competition, jumping, waving hands and cheering with excitement.

“Something light just to get the energy going,” Medrano said of the concept.

In his battle with running back T.J. Harden, Medrano graciously conceded defeat.

“I’ll give it to him,” Medrano said. “T.J. got it, I hate saying it, but T.J. got me.”

Nice to meet you

Twelve early enrollees are participating in spring practice — freshmen Dunbar-Hawkins, Isaiah Patterson and Jamir Benjamin as well as transfers Henderson, Rico Flores Jr. (Notre Dame), Bryan Addison (Oregon), Jacob Busic (Navy), Mateen Bhaghani (California), K.J. Wallace (Georgia Tech) and Collins Acheampong (Miami).

Addison nearly intercepted a Garbers pass over the middle Saturday and Bhagani ended the practice by making a 38-yard field goal.