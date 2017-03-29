UCLA's football opener against Texas A&M moved to Sunday, Sept. 3

UCLA announced Wednesday that its football season opener against Texas A&M at the Rose Bowl has been pushed back one day to Sunday, Sept. 3, to give the game more of a featured television time slot before the start of the NFL season.
The game will start at 4:30 p.m. or 5 p.m. PDT on a station to be announced later.
The Aggies defeated the Bruins, 31-24, in overtime last season at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, after UCLA rallied from a 24-9 deficit in the fourth quarter. UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen, who engineered that late comeback with passes that went for a touchdown and a two-point conversion, is expected to be back for the rematch after undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery in November.
The Bruins will open spring football practice on Tuesday morning on campus.
