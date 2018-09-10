Wilton Speight's status for UCLA's game against Fresno State remains unclear

Two weeks into the season, UCLA’s quarterback situation appears increasingly muddled.
Coach Chip Kelly said Monday that graduate transfer Wilton Speight isn’t guaranteed to be the starter once he returns from the back injury that has sidelined him since the opener.
But Dorian Thompson-Robinson doesn’t have any assurances of making a second consecutive start even after his strong showing in Speight’s absence against Oklahoma on Saturday.
Asked if there was a temptation to grow with the true freshman going forward, Kelly said, “Nope. Our temptation is to beat Fresno.”
That would be Fresno State (1-1), the Bruins’ next opponent as they try to avoid their first 0-3 start since the 1971 team dropped its first four games on the way to a 2-7-1 season. (The 1977 team also technically started 0-3 after UCLA had to vacate a victory over Kansas at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.)
Speight was more actively involved in practice Monday than he was last week. He threw several 25-yard passes and took snaps out of the shotgun before handing off to running backs after having sat out those drills last week.
But Speight did not participate in a drill in which the quarterbacks rolled out and fired passes, indicating that his mobility remained limited.
With UCLA off next week, the Bruins have the option of letting Speight sit out the game against the Bulldogs to have essentially three weeks of rest before UCLA plays its Pac-12 Conference opener against Colorado on Sept. 28.
Kelly said Speight’s status was largely contingent on where he was in his recovery.
“There’s no promises to anybody,” Kelly said. “We want to make sure he’s healthy before we do anything.”