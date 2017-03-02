USC falls to California in Pac-12 women's basketball tournament

Kristine Anigwe scored 34 points with 13 rebounds and four blocks and eighth-seeded Califiornia pulled away from ninth-seeded USC, 71-58, in the opening game of the Pac-12 Conference women’s basketball tournament on Thursday.

Cal was up 48-45 entering the fourth quarter and Anigwe scored the Golden Bears' first nine points and had 11 in the final period. Anigwe's fifth 30-point game of the season was the school record in the tournament.

Mikayla Cowling had 12 points, making all six of her free throws in the last 1:13, and seven assists. Mi'Cole Cayton also had 12 points.

The Bears (19-2) face top-seeded and sixth-ranked Oregon State in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Kristen Simon had 17 points for the Trojans (14-16), who led 28-20 late in the first half before Cal closed with a 10-0 run with Anigwe and Cowling scoring four each.

Anigwe stretched the run to 17-0 with the first seven points of the fourth quarter and also had Cal's next five points.

Aingwe made12 of 19 shots from the field and nine of 10 from the free-throw line. The Bears shot 55% (26 of 47) despite going one of eight from three-point distance.