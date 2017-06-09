USC's De'Anthony Melton, incoming UCLA freshman Kris Wilkes invited to Team USA tryout

USC guard De’Anthony Melton and UCLA incoming freshman Kris Wilkes were among 28 high school and collegiate players invited to USA Basketball’s Under-19 training camp that will take place June 18-25.

The invitees will travel to the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo., where they will compete for a spot on the final 12-man roster that will travel to Cairo for the 2017 FIBA U19 World Cup.

"We’re excited about the players who have accepted our invitation to attend the USA Men’s U19 training camp,” said Purdue University head coach and selection committee chair Matt Painter in a statement released by USA Basketball. “We have an outstanding group of players, some of whom have prior USA Basketball experience, some with outstanding collegiate experience and some of the best high school players in America. It will be very competitive in tryouts to make the 12-person U19 team.”

The training camp will begin the evening of June 18 with two practice sessions the next day and a morning workout on June 20. Following that fourth session, a first round of cuts will be made. Finalists will practice twice a day through June 25 with the final roster expected to be announced June 22.

Melton is coming off a strong freshman campaign for the Trojans where he scored 8.3 points and was second on the team with 4.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He also led the Pac-12 with 69 steals and had 37 blocks, earning him All-Pac-12 Defensive Team honorable mention.

Wilkes, a consensus five-star prospect from North Central High in Indianapolis, is one 16 invitees who has previous Team USA experience. Wilkes participated in the 2016 USA U18 National Team Training Camp. The 6-foot-7 wing is expected to start right away at UCLA next season and has the potential to be another one-and-done talent.

Wilkes is currently playing for the Indiana All-Stars and had 33 points and 10 rebounds in a 122-110 loss on Tuesday, but the Indianapolis Star reported the state’s No. 2 rated player was suspended from Thursday’s game for “conduct that violates team rules and policy.” He is expected to play on Saturday in a matchup against the Kentucky All-Stars and his status for USA Basketball’s training camp is not expected to be affected.

Team USA is trying for its third straight gold medal in the U19 World Cup after wins in 2013 and 2105. The 16-team tournament will take place July 1-9 with the Americans slotted in Group D with Iran, Angola and Italy for preliminary round action. Kentucky’s John Calipari was selected as the team’s head coach. It will be his responsibility to winnow the roster from 28 invitees to a 12-man squad.

Along with Melton and Wilkes, Southern California will also be represented at the training camp by Santa Ana Mater Dei rising senior center Bol Bol and San Diego Cathedral Catholic power forward Brandon McCoy, who is committed to attend UNLV in the fall.