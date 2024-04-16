Advertisement
UCLA Sports

UCLA might have found a starting forward in Oklahoma State transfer Eric Dailey Jr.

Oklahoma State freshman forward Eric Dailey Jr. (2) drives to the basket against Iowa State.
Oklahoma State 6-8 freshman forward Eric Dailey Jr. (2) drives to the basket against Iowa State. A transfer, Dailey could start for UCLA next season.
(Charlie Neibergall / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staff writer Ben Bolch
By Ben Bolch
Staff WriterFollow
Share

UCLA’s newest transfer addition could start immediately for coach Mick Cronin and contribute in a variety of ways.

In his first college season, Eric Dailey Jr. showed that he could handle the ball, drive to the basket, post up inside, pull up for three-pointers and make smart passes. The Oklahoma State freshman will take those talents from Stillwater, Okla., to Westwood after announcing on social media Tuesday that he was committed to the Bruins.

“Bruin Nation,” Dailey wrote on the social media platform X above a picture of himself and family members surrounded by UCLA’s 11 NCAA championship trophies, “Let’s get to it!!!”

Advertisement

Dailey becomes the team’s third transfer addition, joining Louisville guard Skyy Clark and USC forward Kobe Johnson. UCLA has two more open scholarships, one of which will presumably be filled by a center after Adem Bona announced he would declare for the NBA draft.

A 6-foot-8 forward, Dailey can play both inside and out. Last season, he was the only player in the Big 12 Conference to finish in the top five among freshmen in points (9.3), rebounds (4.8) and assists (1.5) per game despite coming off the bench as a sixth man over the second half of the season to maximize mismatches.

Louisville guard Skyy Clark drives past Maryland Baltimore County guard Dion Brown

UCLA Sports

Louisville guard Skyy Clark announces he is transferring to UCLA

Skyy Clark, a guard who grew up in Los Angeles, announced he is transferring to UCLA after previous stops at Illinois and Louisville.

April 3, 2024

Dailey made 33.3% of his three-pointers and shot 49.6% overall and notched two double-doubles. His departure came after Oklahoma State fired coach Mike Boynton.

Incredibly versatile and quick, Dailey can both bring the ball up court as a de facto point guard and play center as part of a small-ball lineup. He projects as a starter at power forward for the Bruins given their current roster, with three years of remaining eligibility.

Dailey comes from a basketball family that includes father Eric Sr., who played professionally for a decade overseas, and mother Shell, who played in the WNBA and coached at both the college and pro levels. Eric Jr. was a consensus four-star prospect out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

Southern California guard Kobe Johnson (0) shoots over Arizona center Oumar Ballo.

UCLA Sports

USC guard Kobe Johnson is transferring to rival UCLA

Kobe Johnson, who was a key leader for the USC men’s basketball team this past season, announced he is transferring to rival UCLA.

April 4, 2024

More to Read

UCLA SportsSports
Ben Bolch

Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement