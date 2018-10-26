USC-Arizona State: A look at how the teams match up

USC rushing offense vs. Arizona State rushing defense. Time is running out for USC to prove it can generate a consistent rushing attack in 2018. The Trojans pounded away at Utah’s tough defensive front last week 29 times for 83 yards (2.9 yards per carry) and once again put everything on JT Daniels and the passing game. It was too much for Daniels, and USC could not extend drives, failing to convert on all 10 third downs in the first three quarters. With Daniels out because of a concussion he sustained against the Utes, USC will ultimately have a small chance to win without the ability to run the ball. Jack Sears will be taking his first college snaps, and, while he has the talent, the game will be moving at an extraordinary pace for him. USC will have to toughen up and grind out yards with Aca’Cedric Ware, Stephen Carr and Vavae Malepeia — and an occasional quarterback run for the swift-footed Sears.