USC can't complete another comeback in 82-78 loss to third-seeded Baylor

Manu Lecomte of Baylor hadn’t scored a single point during game against USC in the NCAA tournament’s second round on Sunday.

Instead, the game was going according to USC’s NCAA tournament schedule: Early deficit, a halftime awakening and, at least until Sunday, a win.

It held until Lecomte launched a three-pointer with four minutes and 39 seconds left from the top of the key. USC was leading. It would not lead again. The three-pointer went in. He was fouled, and he made the free throw too. Then he ripped away a steal from Jordan McLaughlin, made another pair of free throws and a layup on the next possession.

USC had flirted with collapse in its first two tournament games. In each, down big, it did what it has done so many times this season: Woke up, tightened its defense and rallied furiously. The Trojans won 13 times this season after falling behind by double-digits, exactly half its win total.

Third-seeded Baylor and Lecomte smashed the formula to defeat No. 11 USC, 82-78, denying the Trojans of their first regional semifinal appearance since 2007.

This East Regional game, in fact, looked the least dire.

Two days ago, when USC trailed by eight at halftime against Southern Methodist, Coach Andy Enfield said his halftime speech was simple. He reminded his players they’d trailed by 15 on Wednesday against Providence.

“Hey,” he said. “This is awesome!”

A 36-31 halftime lead for Baylor? Even better. But USC’s first two comebacks were not alchemy. In each, USC found some more success behind the three-point line. And Enfield was able to make crucial adjustments in his defense, switching from zone to man-to-man against Providence and doing the reverse against SMU.

Solving Baylor wasn’t as simple. The main problem: length.

Baylor used its reach advantage to harass USC. The Trojans outshot the Bears, 55% to 51%. But Baylor grabbed 11 more rebounds and scored eight more points in the paint.

Still, right on schedule, USC began a run. It began when Baylor took its biggest lead of the game, 10 points, shortly before halftime. The Trojans’ spurt spanned parts of both halves an culminated in a tie score little more than a minute into the second half, reliably enough to set your clocks to.

Bennie Boatwright and Chimezie Metu, two Trojans who will consider the NBA draft in the off-season, took over in the second half. Metu scored 28 total, and 21 in the second half. Boatwright made six of 11 shots for 16 points.

Baylor was kept afloat by an unfamiliar source: King McClure. McClure averages 4.6 points agame. He made five of Baylor's seven three-pointers against USC. His 17 points tied a career high.

But USC appeared to grab control with another furious rally. Brimming, visibly, with confidence after hitting Friday’s game-winning shot, Elijah Stewart made three of six three-pointers for 12 points. He sunk a three-pointer midway through the second half that gave USC a lead. On the next possession, he escaped Baylor’s canopy of big men to dunk and draw a foul. During the offensive surge, the Trojans made nine shots in a row.

It ended with Lecomte’s four-point play. A two-point USC lead had become a six-point deficit. And this time, there would be no coming back.

