USC forward Bennie Boatwright declares for NBA draft but does not hire agent

USC forward Bennie Boatwright has declared for the NBA draft, he said on Wednesday.

Boatwright said he will not hire an agent, meaning he will have the option to return to USC.

Boatwright missed about half of last season because of a knee injury but quickly became USC's leading scorer upon his return. The 6-foot-10 forward was a matchup problem for most defenses. He averaged 15.1 points and 4.5 rebounds a game.

He and fellow forward Chimezie Metu, who has not announced his draft intentions, were USC's biggest question marks this off-season.

If both return, the Trojans will be early Pac-12 title contenders. If both leave, USC will be left with a deep backcourt and few returners at forward.

Boatwright will have until May 24 to withdraw from the draft if he is to return to USC.