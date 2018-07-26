Mater Dei's Bryce Young commits to USC

Bryce Young, the top-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the 2020 class by the 247 Sports Composite rankings, committed to USC Wednesday, announcing his choice via his Twitter account.
Young, a five-star recruit, chose the Trojans over Alabama and Oklahoma, among others.
He is currently preparing to replace true freshman USC quarterback JT Daniels as the starting quarterback at Santa Ana Mater Dei, where Young has two years left. It appears Young is ready to follow in Daniels' footsteps once again.