Chimezie Metu scores 21 points to lead USC past Colorado, 75-64

Chimezie Metu scored 21 points, Jordan McLaughlin added 18 and USC beat Colorado 75-64 on Wednesday night.
Tied at 58, the Trojans (20-9, 11-5 Pac 12) pulled away on a 12-0 run in the waning minutes as they continue to make their case for the NCAA Tournament. McLaughlin had two 3s as part of the burst, letting out a victorious scream after swishing the second.
Metu was 10 of 16 from the field and McLaughlin was 6 of 10, including 4 of 6 behind the arc. USC shot 55 percent for the game.
Lucas Siewert led Colorado (15-13, 7-9) with 16 points and a career-most eight rebounds. McKinley Wright IV added 12 points on a night he surpassed former star Chauncey Billups for the most assists in a season by a Colorado freshman. Wright had six assists to give him 148 on the season.
The Buffaloes didn't score a point for 7 minutes, 28 seconds late in the second half as the Trojans pulled away.
USC led 36-31 at half, led by seven points apiece from Metu and Derryck Thornton. The Trojans hit eight straight from the field late in the half to go up 36-29, as Metu and Usher capped off the spurt with dunks.
Siewert fueled a 14-0 run, hitting two 3s and converting a 3-point play, to put the Buffaloes up 52-50 with 12:27 remaining.
UP NEXT
Saturday at Utah, 11:30 a.m. PST, Huntsman Arena, TV: Pac-12 Networks — The Trojans ended a losing streak that had reached eight games against Utah with an 84-67 victory over the Utes on Jan. 14 at Galen Center.